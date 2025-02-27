The San Diego Padres lost the National League Division Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. They took a 2-1 lead after dominating Games 2 and 3 but their offense disappeared in the final two games. After LA staved off elimination in the NLDS, they rolled to a World Series title. Padres manager Mike Schildt spoke honestly about the brutal loss and watching their rival win the title.

“I can tell you it was rough, real rough,’’ the Padres manager said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “It left a really bad taste and a real emptiness because there was so much invested. That feeling will never go away. We can win the next two or three World Series, and it’ll still be there. But I’m glad it’s there for me, and I’m glad it’s there for our group.”

The Padres won Game 3 of the NLDS 6-5, scoring all of their runs in a wild second inning. Fernando Tatis hit a monster home run and David Peralta hit a two-run double to secure the victory. The Dodgers won the next two games by a combined score of 10-0, ending San Diego's season.

Schildt knows that the Padres were just one big swing away from changing the 2024 season. Now, he has to take a different team deeper in the playoffs.

The Padres' confounding offseason puts them below the Dodgers

Last year, the Padres were playing for owner Peter Seidler, who died at 63 years old due to health complications. That led to an entire year of financial questions and an offseason devoted to cutting salary. After Seidler's brother John was named the control person of the organization, they made their biggest signing of the offseason, bringing in starter Nick Pivetta.

That long waiting period led to the departure of Jurickson Profar. After a career year playing left field in San Diego, he left for a multi-year deal with the Atlanta Braves. His offense will be difficult to replace, especially considering they brought in Jason Heyward to partially fill the hole in left field.

But their big-money players are all still there, highlighted by Tatis and Manny Machado. Despite rumors about Luis Arraez and Dylan Cease, neither player got traded. And Schildt had success with this core during his first year in San Diego. The Padres can make a run in the NL West, but the Dodgers' spending spree continued which makes them the prohibitive favorite in the division.

The biggest loss for the Padres is Tanner Scott, not because he is more valuable than Profar but because he went to the Dodgers. LA's new closer would be the difference in the division race this year.