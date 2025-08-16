The San Diego Padres are riding high. Manager Mike Shildt has lead his squad back to the top of the National League West. The Padres turned heads when they tied the Los Angeles Dodgers, but now they are leading the way. The most impressive part? San Diego is doing so without Michael King. Luckily for Dylan Cease and Nick Pivetta, though, his return is on the books.

King's current stint on the injured list is his second of the season. This time, a knee injury knocked him out of Shildt's rotation. The Padres have done a much better time weathering the storm without him recently than they did earlier. San Diego's moves at the trade deadline have helped him do that. However, they need King in order to reach their lofty goals this fall.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, King got positive news after his most recent MRI. The former All-Star admitted that he might have been too ambitious during his rehab. Despite the setback, a date for his return to the mound has been narrowed down to one series. Late August against the Seattle Mariners is when the Padres think King will be ready to come back.

“Michael King said his left knee bothered him for the past couple of weeks,” Lin said. “'I probably just pushed a little bit too hard in the ramp-up.' King added that he received an MRI yesterday that did not show structural damage. He’s hopeful he can return against Seattle in late August.”

King's return being before the postseason is huge for Shildt. If he comes back in late August, he will have a couple of starts to get back into rhythm before likely starting the team's first playoff game. If he is at his best, King, Cease, and Pivetta form a trio capable of leading a talent Padres team all the Way to the World Series.