The San Diego Padres were defeated by the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Saturday. Michael King was supposed to pitch in the game, but the Padres surprisingly scratched him right before the contest. So what led to King being scratched?

“Manager Mike Shildt said after the game King woke up with some pain in his shoulder and could not get loose enough to start,” ESPN reports.

The shoulder issue is not considered serious. Assuming no setbacks occur, King may end up making his next scheduled start.

He was obviously missed on Saturday as the Padres were defeated by six runs on the road. King finished seventh in National League Cy Young voting a season ago and has continued to pitch at a high level in 2025. He has recorded a stellar 2.59 ERA across 10 outings so far this season.

King's early-season performance is impressive to say the least. He could finish even higher in Cy Young voting this year. At the moment. King's primary focus is on returning from his shoulder injury.

The Padres will enter their game on Sunday with a 28-22 record. Although they have played a respectable brand of baseball, San Diego happens to play in a competitive National League West. As a result, the Padres are in just third place in the division.

The good news for the team is that they are only three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place and a game back of the San Francisco Giants for the second spot in the division. It has become clear that the NL West may feature three playoff teams in 2025.

The Padres will continue to provide updates on Michael King's injury status as they are made available. San Diego will play the Braves in Atlanta once again on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST.