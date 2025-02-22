As Spring Training games kicked off on Friday, San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt was without his star, Fernando Tatis Jr. It felt strange, as he had been participating in practice up until Spring Training. While the idea of the Padres trading Tatis was immediately shut down, it had many people guessing.

Luckily, they had their answer. According to Sammy Levitt of Padres radio, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the slugger has been under the weather. Although there were no specifics, it sounded like a common cold or flu illness. Either way, the Padres don't want to take any risks with their franchise player.

After all, there will be plenty of Spring Training games throughout the next five weeks. Tatis will have plenty of time to prepare and hone his craft once again. Plus, he can reach the Silver Slugger and possible MVP contention as well. He has Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado in the lineup.

However, the Padres lost Jurickson Profar in free agency. That was a big element of how San Diego was so successful. Still, Tatis' dynamic game is too good to ignore.

Padres' Mike Shildt isn't worried about Fernando Tatis Jr.

From his comments, there didn't seem to be an ounce of concern by Shildt. It's only the beginning of Spring Training, and there are plenty of games left to be played. After a rough 2023 season, he bounced back and made it to the 2024 All-Star Game. Also, the Padres moved past the Wild Card and played the eventual champion, Los Angeles Dodgers, in the divisional round.

Still, there are plenty of opportunities for Tatis to see the diamond this spring. He could get some reps at DH. If he doesn't move there, he will still be the right fielder and shortstop that he's always been for the team.

The potential and talent are there, without a doubt. For example, during the divisional round, Tatis was compared to David Ortiz in the postseason for his heroics. Also, he's only 27 years old. There is plenty of time for the growing superstar to show what he's truly capable of.

Either way, he'll have the spring to get back to his elite form. Not to mention, Shildt didn't seem concerned about his star player. Once he suits up for the first time this spring, it will be like nothing even happened.