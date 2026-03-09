The San Diego Padres signed veteran slugger Nick Castellanos after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies. Castellanos is currently participating in spring training, where he is hoping to earn a spot on the 2026 Opening Day roster. When recently asked about his level of anticipation about playing in front of the fans at Petco Park in San Diego, Castellanos sent a reminder that he still needs to make the team.

“I mean, right now my anticipation level is just on today's game, man,” Castellanos said. “I'm still trying to make the club.”

Castellanos should have a respectable chance of making the Opening Day roster. He can handle corner outfield and first base duties. Of course, he can also be the designated hitter when necessary as well.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the Padres right fielder. Meanwhile, Ramon Laureano will likely be the left fielder, but one has to imagine that Castellanos could receive some playing time in left if he makes the big league ball club. Left-handed hitter Gavin Sheets will play first base, but a platoon could be a possibility with the right-handed hitting Castellanos.

Castellanos will likely see some time at DH as well with the Padres. His versatility and power from the right side of the plate makes him a legitimate candidate to open the new campaign in San Diego with the Padres. Additionally, Nick Castellanos has been around the game for a long time. His veteran prowess is something that surely caught the team's attention as well.