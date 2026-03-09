It started as a test run for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. Then it spiraled quickly. And now Evans’ agent has issued a lengthy statement on his Buccaneers departure, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Statement on Mike Evans’ decision to depart Tampa, from his agent Deryk Gilmore:

“After twelve remarkable seasons in Tampa Bay, Mike Evans felt a desire to challenge himself with a new chapter in the final stage of his career,” Gilmore wrote. “Throughout his entire career, he has pushed himself to grow, compete, and evolve as a player, and this decision reflects that same mindset.

“Mike has tremendous love and respect for the Buccaneers organization, the Glazer family, the coaches, his teammates, and especially the fans in Tampa Bay who have supported him since the day he was drafted. Tampa will always be home to him. And he is deeply proud of everything they accomplished together.”

Former Buccaneers WR Mike Evans has a new home with 49ers

Evans built a Hall of Fame career in 11 seasons. So, it was shocking to see him leave the Buccaneers. But the timing hit right, according to the statement.

“At this stage of his career, Mike’s goals remain the same as they have always been — to compete for another Super Bowl, to play in an offensive system that challenges defenses, and to be in an environment where he can continue to push himself and contribute at the highest level,” the statement read.

Evans will be paid quite well for his free agency decision, according to a post on X by Schefter.

“Comp update: the 49ers are giving Mike Evans a three-year deal worth up to $60.4 million, per source.”

Gimore said the Buccaneers wanted to keep Evans with the franchise.

“The Buccaneers made it clear they would have loved for Mike to finish his career in Tampa and potentially become just the fourth player in franchise history to spend his entire career as a Buccaneer and ultimately walk into Canton representing the organization,” the statement read. “Mike Evans’ decision to leave Tampa was never about money. The Buccaneers were extremely aggressive in their pursuit and presented a very strong offer, demonstrating how much they value him and everything he has meant to the franchise.”