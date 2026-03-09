The Las Vegas Raiders are not stopping in remaking their roster this offseason.

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders have agreed to a deal with former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor. The contract is for three years and $35 million, $25 million of which is guaranteed, according to Schefter, who cited Ken Sarnoff and Joe DiBenedetto of 1 Of 1 Agency.

Raiders have agreed to terms with WR Jalen Nailor on a three year, $35 million deal including $23 million guaranteed, per Ken Sarnoff and Joe DiBenedetto of 1 Of 1 Agency. pic.twitter.com/1CGC4CcSLu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Nailor has spent all four seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 draft coming out of Michigan State. He caught nine passes for 179 yards and a touchdown as a rookie before being limited to just six games in 2023 due to injury; as a sophomore, he caught only three passes for 29 yards.

In each of the past two seasons, Nailor has proven to be a reliable passing target who complements the much more tightly defended Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. In 2024, Nailor had 42 targets and 28 catches, both of which ranked as the fifth-most on Minnesota, and he recorded 414 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. This past season, he had 29 catches for 444 yards, setting the pace on the team for yards per catch, and scored four touchdowns, which also tied the team's high.

Since firing Pete Carroll and replacing him with the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the Raiders have been eager to reshape their team.

In preparation for Kubiak's first season and, in all likelihood, quarterback Fernando Mendoza's rookie year, Las Vegas released Geno Smith, traded Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, and has agreed to deals with center Tyler Linderbaum and cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Eric Stokes today.

The Raiders are coming off a 3-14 season, which was also their fourth year in a row (21st in the last 23 years) in which they did not make the playoffs. They own the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NFL draft.