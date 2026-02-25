The Atlanta Braves are currently taking part in spring training as they gear up for the 2026 MLB season. The Braves have gotten some rough news on the injury front in recent weeks, with both Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep undergoing procedures and expected to miss extended time this year.

Recently, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic kept it honest on the dire straits the Braves are currently in regarding their pitching situation.

“The problem is, even with Schwellenbach injured and Waldrep injured, it doesn't mean the rest of your rotation is this picture of health. It might be, but all of those starters, with the exception of (Bryce) Elder perhaps, have injury concerns surrounding them,” said Rosenthal, per Foul Territory on X, formerly Twitter.

“They're one injury away from being desperate to sign one of Lucas Giolito or Zack Littell,” he said.

Even before the injuries to Schwellenbach and Waldrep, many Braves fans were pining for general manager Alex Anthopoulos to sign another starting-caliber pitcher, considering the well-documented injury histories of other players in Atlanta's rotation, including Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, among others.

One more injury might force the Braves' hand in that department, as the pitching department is already sliding on thin ice ahead of the season.

Meanwhile, the Braves' hitting order seems to be mostly intact and healthy heading into the season, with Ronald Acuna Jr. looking to recapture his MVP form of 2023 after some injury concerns over the last couple of years. Atlanta saw considerable regression from several players on their roster this past season, including both Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley, whom the team will hope can bounce back and return to form in 2026.

In any case, Atlanta's 2026 season is slated to get underway in late March with a home series against the Kansas City Royals.