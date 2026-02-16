The San Diego Padres could have a new owner in the near future, but they will not have a new home. Three months after he announced he would explore selling the team, chairman John Seidler made a firm proclamation regarding The Friars' long-term residence.

“The Padres aren't moving from San Diego,” he told reporters at spring training, per 97.3 The Fan.

Although no deal has been made as of yet, Seidler's comments indicate he is adamant about giving the ballclub to someone who will continue the franchise's 57-year marriage with San Diego. He also revealed that there is “tremendous interest” in the Padres, so perhaps big news will drop soon. Regardless, fans will be happy to know that the squad is staying in the only city its ever known.

John Seidler confirms the Padres will not be relocated: pic.twitter.com/Fn0KFBSXdn — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 16, 2026

San Diego baseball has endured its share of turbulence, but the passion for the product is rarely questioned. Despite the recent postseason disappointment, people come out in droves to watch the Padres compete in Petco Park. They desperately hope their loyalty will be rewarded this upcoming season.

San Diego was poised for a momentous October run in each of the last two years but did not reach the National League Championship Series on either occasion. Following a rather quiet offseason, the Padres will enter the new campaign with an air of mystery surrounding them. Perhaps that is fitting given the questions concerning the team's ownership status.

There is no uncertainty about the Padres' city of residence, however. San Diego will continue to host The Friars, through both the good and bad times.