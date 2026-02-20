When former first-round pick Triston McKenzie inked a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres in December, he knew his pathway to the MLB roster would be rife with obstacles. His odds of securing a slot on the Opening Day squad presumably took a hit when The Friars signed starting pitchers Walker Buehler, German Marquez and Griffin Canning all in the last few days.

The veteran right-hander is feeling comfortable and hopeful in spring training, however, in part because of the new pitch he recently added to his arsenal.

“I've been throwing a sinker,” McKenzie told 97.3 The Fan's Sammy Levitt at the Padres' facility in Peoria, Arizona. “I've thrown it in the lives and its been super effective for me, so just being able to kind of build on that and just keep moving forward from there.”

Triston McKenzie talks with @SammyLev about the new sinker he’s using and his mindset entering Spring Training, as McKenzie battles for a spot in the @Padres rotation. pic.twitter.com/rJ2mF7mZLC — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 20, 2026

Article Continues Below

The No. 42 overall selection in the 2015 MLB Draft has no choice but to reinvent himself, or at least tweak his pitching repertoire, as he tries to revitalize his big-league career. McKenzie weathered turbulence and injuries during his time with the Cleveland Guardians, but fans know what he can do at his best. The 6-foot-5 hurler recorded a 2.91 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings of work back in 2022.

Unfortunately, Triston McKenzie has not come close to reaching that form over the last three years. Cleveland designated him for assignment last April after he posted an 11.12 ERA in four relief appearances. The 28-year-old finished the year in Triple-A Columbus before electing free agency.

Now, he is looking to reenter The Show with the Padres. A reunion with former Guardians assistant pitching coach Ruben Niebla could help McKenzie complete that goal. The two men are working hard to turn this sinker pitch into a lethal weapon that San Diego can unleash on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and anyone else who stands in its way.

But first, he has to make the team. McKenzie will stay proactive in spring training, for he understands the importance of maximizing this opportunity.