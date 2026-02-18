The San Diego Padres added former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos in free agency last week to be a big part of the 2026 lineup. The Padres needed another strong bat, and they landed one right after he was released by the Phillies. It did not take long for him to sign.

Castellanos will not play outfielder for the Padres; instead, will primarily be the designated hitter and play occasional first base. He'll also likely bat anywhere from 5-7 in the lineup, depending on the pitcher. It is known that the slugger is one of the best hitters in the game against left-handed pitching. The Padres desperately needed a threat from the side of the plate, along with Manny Machado and Ramon Laureano. Fernando Tatis Jr. does not hit lefties well, which has caused the need for the shift of focus.

On Wednesday, ahead of spring training action that starts later this week, Castellanos smashed a double off the wall off relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio.

Nick Castellanos hits a booming double off the centerfield fence against Ron Marinaccio. pic.twitter.com/pCAr4dypdR — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 18, 2026

As mentioned above, the Friars need his slugging badly. The team made the playoffs last year, but their lack of slug proved to be a major factor in their loss to the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card. This double off the wall will make Padres fans happy.

Fangraphs do not have Castellanos hitting the ball well in 2026, projecting only 11 home runs and 40 RBIs with an OPS of .703. The Padres are hoping they get a lot more from him. The Padres will be taking on the Seattle Mariners this Friday.