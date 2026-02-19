The ABS challenge system is coming to Major League Baseball. The league, mostly players and fans, were tired of seeing the inconsistency from the home plate umpires when calling balls and strikes. There have been too many moments where bad calls have ruined teams' seasons when the correct call would have changed the outcome or result.

This is a great addition to the game that people love so much. The ABS challenge system will improve the outcome of games, and there won't be as much tension toward umpires.

Earlier this week, the “Talkin' Baseball” crew with Jomboy was in Arizona to talk with MLB players about the ABS challenge system. They start out in Peoria with the San Diego Padres.

These MLB players have some teammates who they do NOT trust to use their team's ABS challenges pic.twitter.com/3JT8kKR7w5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 19, 2026

Three Padres players all said that starter Nick Pivetta would not be allowed to use the ABS Challenge because he thinks every pitch he throws is a strike.

“He is just super competitive,” Joe Musgrove said. “First one that comes to mind is Pivetta,” Michael King added seconds later. “He is just greedy.”

Pivetta was very good in 2025. The right-hander was in his first season with the Friars and ended up finishing as a Top 10 pitcher in the National League. Pivetta, if he remains on the Padres and isn't traded, will likely be the Opening Day starter for the Padres this season. He has an opt-out at the end of 2026 and could hit the open market coming off what could be another huge season.