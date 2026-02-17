As Walker Buehler returned to the NL West with the San Diego Padres on a minor league contract, it didn't take him long to speak to the media for the first time since joining the team. With the Padres looking to prepare in spring training for the 2026 season, Buelher had a confession about joining the team.

After spending the first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, there's no doubt that entering former enemy territory was initially “weird” for Buelher. However, he would say it's a “great opportunity” to be with San Diego and hopes to produce at a level he once was at.

“Yeah, it feels a little weird. I imagine five years ago, it would’ve been a lot more weird. But this is a crazy game, and this is a great opportunity for me to again be part of a really talented baseball club, and it's what I'm here to do,” Bueler said, according to 97.3 The Fan.

“Obviously, some familiarity with the division,” Buehler continued. “Living in Southern California is something that my family and I are accustomed to. And you know, good opportunity to be a part of a really talented ball club. And you know, looking forward to seeing what we can make of it.”

Walker Buehler discusses why he signed with the Padres, how he views his last few seasons and how it feels to be on the other side of the Padres-Dodgers rivalry: pic.twitter.com/WCEDpeXLnt — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 17, 2026

Walker Buehler is looking to make the Padres' rotation

While the Padres are just getting away from the offseason into the season ahead, the hope from the team and Buehler is that he can come back to form after Tommy John surgery in 2022. Having been with the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies, he still believes he's a starter in MLB, which is his goal to prove to San Diego.

“I think largely the same, I've kind of viewed every spring and come in and try and make the team and contribute kind of new any way I can. Obviously, you know, I'm a starter, and I want to start. So here to try and make the make the rotation,” Buehler said.

At any rate, Bueler is looking to make the Padres and prove himself this spring.