The intense National League West rivalry of the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is not stopping Joe Musgrove from welcoming a former rival to the club.

During a recent appearance on “Friar Territory,” the San Diego right-hander put things into perspective with regard to ex-Dodger Walker Buehler joining the Padres.

“I think they'd gladly welcome it, man. I would gladly welcome it, you know,” said Musgrove, who has been with the Padres since 2021.

“I think as a ball player, man, like we love this game so much. I don't think, it's easier for a fan to say, how could you go play for the other side? But as a ball player, you're trying to make money, provide for your family, and you don't want to walk away from the game. And if that's the only opportunity you got, I think you take it, you know.”

Musgrove acknowledges the sheer hatred that Padres fans and Dodgers supporters have for each other, but said it is not as harsh for the players, which is also why he doesn't see any problem with having Buehler join the organization.

“And I think there's always a little more animosity from the fan base towards each other than there is from players and one another,” added Musgrove. “I mean, there's definitely a thing between us and the Dodgers. You know, we don't care for them too much. They don't care for us, but it's not this pure level of hatred that you see from some of the fan base.”

The 31-year-old Buehler signed a one-year, $1.5 million minor league contract with the Padres in February and will look to impress the club in spring training and earn a spot in San Diego's rotation.

Buehler played seven seasons with the Dodgers and joined the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies before taking his talents to San Diego.