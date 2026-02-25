The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2025 season. Jacksonville surged to a 13-4 record during Liam Coen's first season as head coach. The Jaguars won the AFC South and gave the Bills a run for their money during the playoffs too. Simply put, things are going well in Duval County.

But the Jaguars still have their fair share of problems. Jacksonville still has a vulnerable defense, particularly in their secondary. That could put a cap on their ability to succeed in the playoffs when going up against the best teams in the league.

Naturally, upgrading in the secondary should be a major priority for the Jaguars this offseason.

But that could be difficult if the team is on a tight budget.

The Jaguars are still $13.48 million over the 2026 salary cap with free agency just a few weeks away. That means Jacksonville will need to cut a few players, and perhaps restructure a few contracts, to free up enough cap space to add new players.

Can the Jaguars make one big addition during free agency? And if so, which player should they go after?

Below we will explore one free agent who would fix Jacksonville's biggest flaw headed into the 2026 NFL offseason.

Riq Woolen would be a big upgrade for the Jaguars at cornerback

Woolen showed his upside when he burst onto the scene in 2022. He logged 16 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and six interceptions (including one pick-six) as a rookie in Seattle.

The fourth-year veteran has not reached those heights again since, but he's still been a reliable starter for the Seahawks. He even made his fair share of plays during Seattle's Super Bowl run in 2025.

Woolen is a huge cornerback, standing tall at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He is a solid player in zone coverage and has the physicality needed to man up against the NFL's best receivers.

Spotrac gives Woolen a market value of $8.2 million per season. Based on Spotrac's projections, I see Woolen as the cheapest starting cornerback on the market this offseason. Go any cheaper, and you're investing in a spot starter or rotational player. Or someone like Trevon Diggs who has legitimate injury concerns.

There are also players with an even higher market value, but I don't think the Jaguars can afford any of them.

Woolen looks like the perfect cornerback who can raise the floor in Jacksonville's secondary.

Article Continues Below

The only real question for me is whether or not the Jaguars have the budget to add Woolen or a comparable player.

The Jaguars cannot afford to be choosy in 2026 NFL Draft

One reason why the Jaguars should find a starter in free agency is because that could be difficult in the draft.

Jacksonville has a whopping nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, they do not boast a first-round pick. In case you forgot, the Jaguars traded their 2026 first-round pick to acquire Travis Hunter in last year's draft.

On one hand, it is good that Jacksonville still has plenty of picks to use to round out their roster. However, it can be difficult to find reliable starters beyond the first round.

What the Jaguars really need is a reliable, young cornerback who can hold up on the outside. It is certainly possible to find those guys past the first round, but it is a risky method of team building.

But that's why the addition of Woolen changes everything for Jacksonville.

The combination of Woolen, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, and occasional help from Hunter would give the Jaguars a solid foundation at cornerback.

Once they have that solid foundation in place, Jacksonville should feel comfortable taking a chance or two on cornerbacks in the later rounds of the draft. They could target high-upside players who fall down the draft board for one reason or another.

Essentially, a Woolen addition should enable Jacksonville to take some chances in the draft. That is a much more defensible strategy with reliable starters already on the roster.

It will be fascinating to see if the Jaguars do pursue Woolen, or a similar cornerback, during NFL free agency.