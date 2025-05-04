Fernando Tatis Jr. didn’t just return to the lineup Saturday night—he stole the show. Less than 24 hours after taking a 93 mph fastball off the left forearm and fearing his season might be over, the Padres superstar delivered a jaw-dropping sequence that secured a 2-1 win over the Pirates and etched his name into the history books.

With the score tied in the top of the ninth and rain still fresh in the air at PNC Park, Tatis opened the inning with a scorching grounder down the third base line. Most hitters would’ve been satisfied with a single. Not Tatis. Not with the game—and a milestone—on the line. The 26-year-old read the outfield alignment perfectly, saw left fielder Alexander Canario shaded toward center, and turned a base hit into a hustle double.

From there, chaos unfolded—on his terms.

Luis Arraez grounded out, moving Tatis to third. Two pitches later, Tatis swiped third base—his 100th career stolen base—joining the prestigious 100 home run/100 steal club. He became just the 27th active player to reach that mark, and the seventh-fastest in MLB history to do it.

Fernando Tatis Jr leads the Padres past the Pirates on Saturday

Then came the game-winner. With two outs and Xander Bogaerts at the plate, Pirates closer David Bednar spiked a curveball in the dirt. It bounced a few feet away from catcher Joey Bart. That’s all Tatis needed. He broke for home like a freight train, sliding in just ahead of Bart’s tag to give the Padres a stunning 2-1 lead.

“All by himself,” Manny Machado said postgame. “He’s impressive, man. What he’s been doing this year has been very impressive to watch.”

The Padres held on from there, with closer Robert Suarez earning his MLB-best 13th save thanks to a game-ending double play. But make no mistake—this night belonged to Tatis.

Padres manager Mike Shildt called the sequence a “clinic,” praising both Tatis’ baseball IQ and aggression. “He was hunting, hunting, hunting,” Shildt said. “And he went for the kill. It’s one of the better baseball plays you’re going to see.”

Tatis, now hitting .342 with eight homers and eight stolen bases through 31 games, acknowledged he thought the worst after Friday’s hit-by-pitch. “When I got hit yesterday, I thought I was probably out for the season,” he said. “But shoutout to the training staff for keeping me on the field.”

In a season where MVP buzz is building, Tatis keeps finding ways to elevate the Padres—literally stealing wins when they need them most. On a rainy night in Pittsburgh, he didn’t just cross home plate—he crossed another threshold of superstardom.