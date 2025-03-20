Former Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star Jake Peavy has reportedly been hired by the San Diego Padres as a special assistant to the CEO, per Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan.

“I'm incredibly appreciative of this opportunity to reunite with my Padres family. San Diego has always held a special place in my heart,” Peavy said in a press release, via Levitt. “I'm a Padre through and through — from the moment I was drafted by the team until this very day, and I can't wait to work alongside this talented group and contribute in any way I can to the success of this great organization.”

There was a time when Jake Peavy was arguably the best pitcher in all of baseball. He was simply fantastic in 2007, pitching to a league leading 2.54 ERA across 223.1 innings pitched. Peavy also led the league with 240 strikeouts and 19 victories. Not only did Peavy win the 2007 National League Cy Young Award, but he also finished seventh in NL MVP voting.

Peavy spent most of his career in San Diego with the Padres. He would pitch for the ball club from 2002-2009 before joining the Chicago White Sox. He later pitched for the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants, but Peavy is remembered for his time with the Padres.

He will now receive the opportunity to help San Diego once again. The Padres are hoping to play a competitive brand of baseball in 2025. Sure, the Padres have some uncertainty on the roster, and playing in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers and their super-team will not help matters. Nevertheless, San Diego is optimistic heading into the new campaign.

Hiring former Cy Young winning pitcher Jake Peavy will only help the team's situation. Perhaps he can find a way to impact the Padres in a positive manner.