The United States will play in the final of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. They are awaiting the winner of Monday's semifinal between Italy and Venezuela.

If they face Italy, the Americans will look to avenge their 8-6 upset loss.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether relief pitcher Mason Miller will be ready to go, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post Sports. First reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Miller was listed as likely to be unavailable.

However, minutes later, Heyman updated his report, saying that David Bednar is likely out due to pitch count. But added that Miller may be available.

Meanwhile, Nolan McLean will be the starter for the Americans. Miller's availability may depend on how he feels after securing the final six outs in the semifinal game, which the Americans won 2-1 over the Dominican Republic.

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Before then, Miller secured the final outs of the Americans' quarterfinal win over Canada 5-3. Altogether, Miller has been tremendous on the mound for the United States during the World Baseball Classic.

He has thrown for four innings with 10 strikeouts and has allowed zero hits and runs. Last season, Miller pitched in 22 games for the San Diego Padres with a 0.73 ERA, two strikeouts, and two runs.

Before then, he played three seasons with the then-Oakland Athletics. In 2024, he recorded 28 saves, and in 2025, he recorded 20. Miller was selected to the American League All-Star team in 2024.

The Americans are making their third consecutive WBC final. In 2017, they won their first WBC title over Puerto Rico. However, they lost to Japan in 2023.