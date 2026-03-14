Mason Miller stepped on the mound for Team USA to clinch the 5-3 win over Canada in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. After his strong outing, San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen shared his obvious take about the club's star closer.

When asked about Miller's performance against Canada on Friday night, Stammen simply claimed he's happy that the 27-year-old right-hander plays for San Diego, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The first-year manager seems stoked about Miller's potential for the 2026 campaign.

“It's nice to have him on our team,” said Stammen about Miller.

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Mason Miller looked amazing in the ninth inning for Team USA. He ended the contest by delivering strikeouts to all three batters he faced without giving up a single hit or a walk. It was the type of performance you expect from a high-caliber closer in an elimination game.

The Padres initially traded for Mason Miller before the deadline last year from the Athletics. It was a blockbuster deal, as San Diego sent top shortstop prospect Leodalis De Vries and pitcher prospects Braden Nett, Henry Báez, and Eduarniel Nuñez to the Athletics. Meanwhile, Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears were dealt to the Padres.

Miller is entering just his fourth season in MLB. Expectations are through the roof, as many believe he can be the best closer in baseball. He is known for throwing heat, regularly hitting 100 mph on his fastballs. In 22 games with the Padres, Mason Miller owned a 0.77 ERA and 0.729 WHIP while recording 45 strikeouts and two saves.