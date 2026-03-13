It's impossible to ignore Team Dominican Republic when they're playing in the World Baseball Classic. Alongside their 4-0 run in Pool Play, the Dominican Republic fans have brought the energy to every single game, shaking the stadium with emotion when one of their players drives a run in.

Team Dominican Republic and San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has felt that excitement. Once he returns to the Padres after WBC play, he's hoping those celebration rituals don't end. Machado is urging Padres decision makers to allow instruments into the stadium so Padres fans can react to their team the same way Team Dominican Republic fans do, via Foul Territory.

“We got to bring this to the playoffs,” Machado said. “We got to let fans be able to bring drums, whatever you can bring guitars, just star banging stuff and making noise. It makes it more emotional. Everything that makes noise, bring it.”

Manny Machado wants Padres fans to start bringing instruments to playoff games. "Everything that makes noise, bring it." pic.twitter.com/9wVLwWhkow — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 13, 2026

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The first order of business for Machado and the Padres is making the playoffs. San Diego hasn't had a problem with that recently, reaching the postseason four out of the last six seasons. However, the Padres haven't managed to take home an NL Pennant in that span and lost in the Wild Card Series in 2025. They'll be looking to go on a much deeper run in 2026.

Machado is doing everything in their power to help the Padres reach their greatest heights possible. He's made three All-Star Games in his seven years with the team, hitting .275 with 194 home runs and 631 RBIs. The third baseman is coming off of one of those All-Star seasons, hitting .275 with 27 home runs, 95 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Machado is going to try and lead Team Dominican Republic as far as he can in the WBC. When he is playing for the Padres again, he doesn't want the fan's energy to die out.