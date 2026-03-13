The World Baseball Classic has reached the quarterfinal stage, and the Dominican Republic is set to take on Korea on Friday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. EST. Leading up to the game, some players on the DR are being asked if they'd rather win the WBC or win a World Series. Manny Machado provided his answer to the difficult question.

Machado, who is 33 years old, admitted it was hard for him to choose between preferring a WBC Championship or a World Series title. However, the San Diego Padres' third baseman eventually stated that whichever championship comes his way first is the one he will choose.

“It is an impossible question,” said Machado. “I gotta go one or the other, and I don't have either. So, whichever one comes first.”

Winning the World Baseball Classic or the World Series? Manny Machado: "Whichever comes first." 👀 pic.twitter.com/6FXbsPpo0V — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 13, 2026

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Manny Machado is not the only Dominican Republic player to answer this tough question. Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez claimed that he would prefer a World Baseball Classic win over a World Series, as the WBC means so much more to his home country.

That possibility could come to fruition in 2026, as the DR has been a complete power house throughout the WBC so far. The team leads the tournament in home runs with 13, reaching that number in pool play. One more home run will tie the Dominican Republic with the most home runs in a single WBC (Mexico had 14 in 2009).

While the players have championship aspirations, the DR will have to focus on defeating Korea first. The winner of Friday's contest will advance to the semi-finals, where they will take on the winner of Team USA and Canada.