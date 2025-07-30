The San Diego Padres are considering some trades ahead of Thursday's MLB trade deadline. Two Padres players getting a lot of trade speculation are pitchers Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez. San Diego has some specific needs they want to get in return for either pitcher.

“Heard tonight if the Padres trade a prominent pitcher — like Dylan Cease or Robert Suárez — their preference is to acquire an MLB left fielder and/or catcher in return, as opposed to prospects,” MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi posted to X, formerly Twitter.

One player that San Diego has been pursuing in trade talks this season is Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is also getting some attention as a candidate.

Cease is carrying a 4.79 ERA this season, along with a WHIP of 1.34. Suarez meanwhile has a 3.50 ERA with 30 saves. He is working as the team's closer. Suarez has also been named an All-Star the last two seasons.

The Padres pitchers have collectively performed well this season. San Diego's hurlers have a 3.58 ERA, per MLB stats. That's good enough for fourth-best in Major League Baseball.

San Diego is second in the National League West this year, with a 59-49 record. The club is currently four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first in the division.

Padres have received a lot of trade interest for their pitchers

San Diego has received several calls in the last few weeks for Cease. The Boston Red Sox were very interested in dealing for him, but the two clubs couldn't reach an agreement. That of course could change, with the trade deadline arriving on Thursday.

It appears that San Diego has been asking a high price in order for teams to grab Cease.

“There are a number of contenders looking for a frontline starting pitcher — Mets, Cubs, Red Sox, etc. — but the prices on two of the most prominent starters mentioned, the Twins' Joe Ryan and the Padres' Dylan Cease, remain extremely high, in the minds of some evaluators,” ESPN's Buster Olney said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

San Diego is in action Wednesday against the New York Mets. The Padres have won four games in a row.

