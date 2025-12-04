After two years as manager of the Los Angeles Angels, the franchise decided to replace Ron Washington with Kurt Suzuki entering the 2026 season. However, Washington won't be leaving the west coast.

The San Francisco Giants have hired Washington be their major league infield coordinator, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He will continued what has been a storied legacy of coaching infielders.

Washington began his coaching career as the Athletics first base coach in 1996 before becoming third base/infield coach. After an impressive stint guiding the then-Oakland infielders, he was hired to manage the Texas Rangers. The Rangers went 664-611 under Washington, winning the American League pennant twice.

But after the 2014 season, Texas decided to move on. Naturally, he returned to the Athletics as their infield/third base coach. This stint didn't last long though as Washington joined the Atlanta Braves prior to the 2017 season. He won his first World Series title working as their third base coach.

The Angels liked what they saw and decided to give Washington another chance at being manager. That experiment ended with a 99-137 record. While Washington can't front all the blame for Los Angeles' struggles, the Angels decided to move on nonetheless.

Now, he'll be looking to help mold the Giants' infield defense. With Matt Chapman at third base, he'll have a strong foundation to work with. Washington will also play a big role in helping Rafael Devers transition to first base.

Washington's MLB career has taken him all over the league and given him the opportunity to coach countless ball players. The Giants will become the latest franchise to lean on the veteran coach's guidance.