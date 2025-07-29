The San Francisco Giants are calling on youth in a pivotal moment, as top pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt prepares to make his Major League debut tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Whisenhunt’s arrival has drawn strong support — both in the clubhouse and across social media.

The top prospect’s debut comes as San Francisco enters a crucial stretch of the season. With a 54–52 record heading into tonight’s game against the Pirates, the matchup carries added weight. Whisenhunt will take the mound in place of injured starter Landen Roupp and face Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller at Oracle Park.

Selected 66th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft out of East Carolina, Whisenhunt is currently ranked as the Giants’ top pitching prospect and No. 2 overall in the system by MLB Pipeline. After overcoming a suspension early in his pro career, he advanced quickly through the minors. In 18 Triple-A starts this season, the 24-year-old posted a 4.42 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 96 innings.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Giants account posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Whisenhunt walking down the third base line past the Giants clubhouse at Oracle Park, reflecting on the moment as reporters followed him hours before first pitch.

“It's unbelievable.”

To make room on the roster, the club optioned Sean Hjelle and designated Carson Ragsdale for assignment. Whisenhunt is expected to throw 80-85 pitches, with the bullpen ready behind him.

The Giants’ highly touted pitching prospect enters the big leagues at a time of uncertainty. The team has dropped three straight and sits three games back in the National League Wild Card race. Since June 15th, San Francisco has gone just 13-22, and with the trade deadline approaching this Thursday, Whisenhunt’s performance could play a pivotal role in determining whether the front office chooses to buy, sell, or stand pat.

From a matchup standpoint, Whisenhunt draws a favorable opponent. The Pirates rank last in baseball in wRC+ against left-handed pitching and strike out nearly 27 percent of the time vs. southpaws. With strong home splits in the minors and a deceptive changeup that generates a 36% whiff rate, Oracle Park could provide an ideal setting for a confident first step in the majors.

Whisenhunt’s rise from minor league standout to MLB starter has sparked genuine excitement — tempered by cautious optimism. His call-up reflects the Giants’ long-term vision and brings a timely boost to a team searching for momentum.

Whether he delivers or simply grows from the experience, the prospect’s debut represents more than a roster move. It signals a shift toward youth, internal trust, and the growing importance of player development in an unpredictable NL playoff race.