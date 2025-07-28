The San Francisco Giants haven't been very good coming out of the All-Star break. They've won just two of their past seven games during that span, and on Sunday, they were on the receiving end of yet another defeat, this time a 5-3 loss to the New York Mets, which, conversely, have the best record in MLB since the All-Star intermission. This loss seals the series sweep in the Mets' favor, plunging the Giants further down their misery.

The Giants' offense has ranked 24th since coming out of the All-Star break, scoring 37 runs in nine games, but it's in the Mets series where they simply couldn't make their opportunities count. On Sunday, they went hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position, with Matt Chapman's two home runs driving in their three runs on the night (his two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth was with Willy Adames at first base).

With yet another poor night at the plate overall, the Giants made some history that they would rather erase from the books. As pointed out by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants went 0-23 with runners in scoring position in the series sweep against the Mets — their first time in franchise history going hitless in at least 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position since 1931 — nearly 100 years ago.

This level of play simply won't suffice for a Giants team that is contending with the other figurative giants of the division. They have been keeping in step with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres for most of the year, but their 2-7 start since the ASB has them falling off the pace with only a few days left prior to the trade deadline.

Giants to sell or buy prior to the trade deadline?

The Giants are currently sitting two games above .500 with a 54-52 record. If the season were to end today, they would be on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, sitting three games behind the third and final Wild Card spot with two teams ahead of them.

Conventional wisdom would dictate that the Giants will try to compete and add a few more pieces to aid in their push for a Wild Card spot. Their offense certainly needs a jolt after scoring just five runs total in their horrific series against the Mets. They better operate with some urgency, however, if they were to go this route as there are only a few days left before the trade deadline passes.