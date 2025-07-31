The San Francisco Giants hit rock bottom Wednesday afternoon, and it wasn’t just another loss — it was a historically bad one. After getting swept by the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates, the Giants wrapped up a winless six-game homestand for the first time since 1896.

That’s not a typo. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this is only the second time in franchise history that San Francisco has gone 0-6 or worse on a homestand of six or more games, with the last occurrence coming when Grover Cleveland was president and the team was losing to the Boston Beaneaters.

And if the brutal 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Pirates wasn’t enough, the team also waved goodbye to longtime reliever Tyler Rogers, dealing him to the Mets midgame. It was a gut punch for a team already reeling — and it could just be the beginning.

“This isn’t the position you want to be in,” ace Logan Webb said. “But I don’t blame Buster [Posey] for doing something like that.”

The Giants continue to fall, but will they sell at the trade deadline?

The Giants, now 54-55 and under .500 for the first time all season, have dropped 12 of their last 14 and have shown little fight during their slide. Even Webb’s dominant 11-strikeout performance — his best start of the month — couldn’t spark the offense, which managed just one run and six total hits.

After San Francisco finally broke through in the fourth inning on a Dominic Smith RBI single, the bats went silent again. They didn’t record another hit until Mike Yastrzemski’s drag bunt in the eighth. It was a microcosm of the entire homestand: solid pitching, no support.

“We haven’t given Buster and the front office any reason to add,” third baseman Matt Chapman admitted. “We kind of did it to ourselves.”

And the mistakes haven’t just been physical — they’ve been mental. Outfielder Heliot Ramos committed yet another base-running gaffe earlier in the homestand, getting doubled off on an infield fly — a play Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow called “unforgivable” and “a Rookie League mistake.”

Meanwhile, Rafael Devers continues to slump at the worst possible time. The midseason acquisition went 0-for-10 in the series with four strikeouts and is hitless in his last 17 at-bats. His average has cratered from .272 to .230 in July alone.

With the trade deadline hours away, the Rogers deal could signal more moves. Camilo Doval, Justin Verlander, and Mike Yastrzemski could all be on the move. The team is reportedly listening.

As the Giants head to New York, their season feels at a tipping point. Once a squad with postseason hopes, they’re now sellers scrambling for a reset. Posey and the front office face tough decisions, but the message is already clear: the team has underperformed, and change is here.

The Giants made history this week — just not the kind they ever wanted to.