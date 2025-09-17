It's been said that San Francisco Giants veteran pitcher Justin Verlander will return for his 21st season. However, he still needs to finish his 20th.

On Wednesday, Verlander etched his name in the history books alongside the likes of Roger Clemens, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Over the course of four games, Verlander has allowed one or no runs. Additionally, he is the only pitcher 42 years plus since Clemens in 2005 to achieve such a feat over 125 seasons.

In 2005, Clemens went 13-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 179.1 innings pitched with the Houston Astros.

This is the latest historical feat Verlander has achieved. Recently, he completed a season high of 121 pitches after striking out 10 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Currently, Verlander is 3-10 with an ERA of 3.94 along with 124 strikeouts. Over a 20-year career, he has notched 265 wins, a 3.32 career ERA, 3,540 strikeouts, and 3,550.1 innings pitched.

Additionally, Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, an MVP, and has two World Series titles in 2017 and 2022.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 75-76 on the year. Ultimately, the Giants did not secure a spot in the postseason. Also, they are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

The comparison between Justin Verlander and Roger Clemens

In addition to their longevity, Verlander and Clemens each were two of the defining pitchers of their eras.

A major difference between them is a place in Cooperstown. Verlander is likely to be a Hall of Famer, whereas Clemens won't be inducted due to allegations of steroid use.

Nevertheless, both have accomplished plenty throughout their careers, particularly in the playoffs.

Overall, Clemens was 12-8 with an ERA of 3.75 and 173 strikeouts in 35 appearances. Much like Verlander, he won two World Series titles in 1999 and 2000 with the New York Yankees.

Whereas Verlander has an 17-12 record with a 3.58 ERA and 244 strikeouts in 38 appearances. Meanwhile, Clemens has seven Cy Young Awards to his name.