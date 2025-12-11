The San Francisco Giants are looking to the MLB Winter Meetings to bolster their starting pitching. But Buster Posey might need some time to build the Giants' rotation, according to an article by Robert Murray of Fansided.

“Word is, the Giants aren't close to anything yet. They have a glaring need for starting pitching and are expected to address the unit at some point. They're having conversations to bolster the unit, but all indications are that it will take some time for Buster Posey and the front office to land reinforcements,” Murray wrote.

Logan Webb led the rotation this season, going 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA over 207 innings (an MLB best) while striking out 224 batters (third). Meanwhile, Robbie Ray went 11-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 32 starts. Justin Verlander went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA over 29 starts. But he is 42 years old, and the Giants did not have many other reliable starting options.

The Giants have been linked to Zac Gallen this offseason, and he would be an intriguing option. Likewise, there have been reports that the Giants have expressed interest in Tatsuya Imai. So far, neither of those reports have come to fruition, and San Francisco is left waiting.

While the Giants have watched the Los Angeles Dodgers sign Edwin Diaz to bolster their bullpen, they have been relatively quiet. After ranking 17th in starting pitching ERA, there is some urgency to get a top-notch starter. Webb and Ray are both above-average pitchers. But the Giants need at least one more to contend with the Dodgers in the NL West, potentially. While their bullpen was elite, ranking fourth in team ERA, their starters must be better.

The MLB Winter Meetings have not yielded any results so far. But the Giants will continue to discuss options, while also seeking a solution to their starting pitching woes.