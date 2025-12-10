Tony Vitello’s move from the Tennessee Volunteers baseball program to the San Francisco Giants sent shockwaves across both college and professional baseball. The longtime Volunteers coach, now the Giants manager, made his first candid comments about the emotional and professional leap during the ongoing MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando.

Vitello, who turned the Volunteers into a national force, admitted the choice to leave the program carried real weight. Still, he said his first days with the Giants have felt sharp and full of energy. He arrived after their 81-81 finish to the 2025 season, replacing Bob Melvin and becoming the first modern coach to move straight from college baseball into an MLB managerial job without any prior professional experience. The shift also brings fresh intrigue to a club searching for stability, as many around the league view this experiment as a rare chance to test new ideas at the highest competitive level.

During his appearance on the “Foul Territory” TV show, Vitello spoke about the weight of leaving a championship team while embracing the rush of a new challenge. The segment was later posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the show, giving viewers a clear look at his mindset as he discussed the transition.

“Everyone walking around this hotel is 0-0, so there’s nothing to be too depressed about.”

The remarks from the 47-year-old manager captured his belief in starting clean. For Vitello, the Giants job centers on building a winning culture in a new arena shaped by veteran players, sharp analytical work, and expectations that rise far beyond the SEC spotlight.

The Giants organization, led by Buster Posey in the front office, views this hire as a bold shift toward innovation. Vitello’s past success and his knack for player development could set a new precedent, bridging the gap between college dominance and professional leadership.

If his college-to-pro transition clicks, it might not just reshape Giants baseball — it could redefine how MLB teams evaluate coaching talent entirely.