The San Francisco Giants are trying to salvage what is left of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. One of the Giants players who is doing everything he can to win is veteran pitcher Justin Verlander. Verlander has posted a 3.94 earned run average this season for the team, while playing in 26 games.

It seems that the hurler isn't quite ready yet either to walk away from baseball.

“There’s no doubt that Justin Verlander, 42, will come back for at least his 21st season next year after the finishing kick with the San Franciso Giants. He has yielded a 2.44 ERA in his last 10 starts, including seven dominant innings Friday when he gave up just one run to the Los Angeles Dodgers,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday.

The Giants hold a 75-73 record on the season. San Francisco has won six of their last 10 contests.

Justin Verlander has been a bright spot for the Giants

Verlander joined the Giants before the 2025 season. He has been around several teams in his long MLB career. He has helped San Francisco's rotation this season, as he is third on the team this season in innings pitched and strikeouts. Verlander has posted 124 strikeouts on the campaign.

The Giants have several new faces this season on the roster. San Francisco is under new management, who has not been afraid to make big trades. The team traded with the Boston Red Sox for Rafael Devers earlier this year.

“One of the keys to the Giants’ dramatic turnaround was Buster Posey, president of baseball operations. He had heart-to-heart conversations with several of their top players, subtly reminding them of his expectations,” Nightengale added.

Time will tell if San Francisco holds on to Verlander for next season. The 42-year-old hurler is a nine-time All-Star, who also is a two-time World Series champion. The hurler has tons of other awards in his trophy case.

The Giants are playing the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.