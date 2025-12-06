The rumors about where Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded continue to multiply. Though most anticipate him going to the Knicks, the Chicago Bulls remain part of that discussion.

In fact, rumors are circulating that the Bulls were offered the option to acquire Giannis in a trade, but they declined.

However, that hasn't come across the desk of head coach Billy Donovan. According to Donovan, he does not know what the Bulls have been doing on this front, per Will Gottlieb of CHI Bulls.

Donovan said as much on Friday prior to Chicago taking on the Indiana Pacers.

Billy Donovan addresses the Giannis / Bulls rumor circulating yesterday. 🎥 : @Will_Gottlieb pic.twitter.com/GV3mzKC4hf — CHGO Bulls (@CHGO_Bulls) December 5, 2025

Currently, the Bulls are 9-12 on the year and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Additionally, many of their top players have been on and off the injured list. Meanwhile, Giannis is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game. Also, the Bucks are 10-13 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, whereas Chicago is 11th.

As of now, Giannis is under contract with the Bucks until the 2026-2027 season. Plus, he has a large player option awaiting him in 2027. However, due to the Bucks' struggling in recent years, he may be looking elsewhere.

However, Giannis hasn't publicly demanded a trade.

The backstory behind the Bulls' wanting to get their hands on Giannis

The reports that the Bulls were eyeing Giannis derive from broadcaster Lou Canellis of FOX Chicago. Canellis allegedly has some business ties to Giannis, who had said on the radio that he was interested in Chicago as a trade destination.

The Bulls declined the offer to avoid breaking up their young core. The rebuilding aspect has been key to Chicago at this point. Given the young talent they have, the Bulls do lack a superstar player they can count on in many ways.

At this point, much like Donovan, nobody knows what's what.