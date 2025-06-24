Cal Raleigh achieved an impressive feat during Monday's matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins.

In the final inning of the game, Raleigh blasted a ball to left field. The ball went 379 feet in the air as he gave the Mariners their last two runs of the game, securing the convincing 11-2 victory.

Raleigh made MLB history with his home run, getting 32 before the All-Star break. He did this in 76 games, becoming the fastest player to achieve the feat, per Sarah Langs. He surpassed Johnny Bench's 28 home runs in 1970 (87) and Ivan Rodriguez's 26 homers (80) in 2000.

CAL RALEIGH.

32 HOME RUNS. pic.twitter.com/AtcUdgGuwx — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Cal Raleigh, Mariners played against Twins

It was a dominant night for Cal Raleigh and the Mariners as the Twins stood no chance in the series opener.

The game started quiet as neither team scored after two innings. Despite this, the Mariners got on the board first with six runs in the third frame. Most notable was a pair of home runs from Julio Rodriguez and Luke Ralay, bringing in five of those runs.

The Twins finally scored with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, but they needed more to make a rally throughout the night. Seattle dealt the final blow with four runs in the final frame, with Raleigh providing the historic homer.

The pitcher who got win on behalf of the Mariners was Bryan Woo. He was on the mound for six innings, striking out nine batters while allowing six hits and two runs. He finished with a 3.12 ERA for the night.

Seattle improved to a 40-37 record on the season, holding the second spot in the AL West Division standings. They are 4.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the top seed in the division.

The Mariners will prepare for the second game of their series against the Twins. The contest will take place on June 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET.