At a Major League Baseball trade deadline full of chaos, multiple All-Stars found themselves on new teams. However, the biggest deal might end up being a reunion. The Seattle Mariners pulled off a deal netting them the premier player on the market in Eugenio Suarez. The deal comes just days after Jerry Dipoto traded for another Arizona Diamondbacks infielder; Josh Naylor.

Acquiring Naylor was Dipoto's first move, but it was not the one that carried the most importance. He traded Suarez to the Diamondbacks back in 2023 in order to relieve himself of the cap hit. However, the Mariners' general manager has since admitted that the deal was a mistake. Now, though, Dipoto and Seattle have a chance to rectify that error two years later.

In 2025, the Mariners find themselves in a position to contend yet again. Cal Raleigh's historic season has led the way for a Seattle team with a chance to track down the Houston Astros in the American League West. Even though the team looks different now, Suarez's return gives them a much-needed boost as well as a chance at redemption.

What bothers the general manager the most is that the Mariners were able to make a deal later on that same offseason that solved one of their big issues. Unfortunately, Suarez was already gone and could not contribute to Seattle's bounce back.

“If we'd known that we had that deal in our back pocket, we might have done something different,” Dipoto said. “The November [2023] deal that sent Geno to Arizona, I told him that day — and I think he'll verify it being true — one of my least favorite trades we ever did.”

While Dipoto regrets trading the All-Star third baseman a few years ago, he made up for it in 2025. Seattle acquired him and Josh Naylor as they make a push towards the postseason. He and the Mariners hope that their power can propel the team on a deep playoff run, making the most of what has been an excellent season.

More Seattle Mariners News
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates his two run home run with third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Mariners make MLB history with Eugenio Suarez-Cal Raleigh team-upMike Gianakos ·
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trent Thornton (46) is carted off after an apparent leg injurt during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners reliever makes Achilles injury confession after getting carted offZachary Howell ·
Ryan McMahon, Carlos Correa, Mason MIller
Yankees headline biggest 2025 MLB trade deadline winnersChristopher Hennessy ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh sets new MLB record with 42nd home runAlex House ·
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates in the dugout after he hit a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Tropicana Field.
Mariners GM makes clear admission about 2023 Eugenio Suarez tradeMike Gianakos ·
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at T-Mobile Park.
Eugenio Suarez gets 100% honest on Mariners returnAlex House ·