The Seattle Mariners are on the shortlist of winners during trade deadline week after reuniting with slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez and adding contact-hitting first baseman Josh Naylor and veteran left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson. Although fans love to see the organization employ an all-in mindset after finishing one game short of the playoffs in back-to-back years, they know the only winning that truly matters occurs on the field. Cal Raleigh helped make that happen on Thursday night.

The American League MVP candidate continues to make history this season, hitting his 42nd home run in a crucial 6-0 win versus the visiting Texas Rangers. No switch-hitting catcher has launched more balls over the fence in a single campaign, via MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. Raleigh leaps past former New York Mets All-Star Todd Hundley and inches closer toward backstop immortality.

The man just keeps collecting milestones, and in the process he is helping the Mariners strengthen their bid for a postseason berth. Seattle (58-52) breaks the tie with Texas following this shutout victory and is now in sole possession of the third American League Wild Card slot. Considering how little room for error there typically is for this club, winning this series could be vital.

Cal Raleigh, Mariners end July on a high

Rookie Cole Young went 2-for-4 with a homer and RBI triple, Suarez muscled a double in his M's return and George Kirby allowed only three hits in six innings of work. This squad looks ready to charge into August and build on the momentum it has gained after an active trade deadline. Despite the plethora of talented players on this roster, Raleigh is tasked with setting the tone at the dish and behind it.

The 2025 All-Star and Home Run Derby champion leads the majors with 42 dingers and 88 RBIs and ranks in the top-three in both slugging (.611) and OPS (.975). A .257 batting average is not ideal, but it is acceptable in this era and far above his career figure (.226). Raleigh is also adept at throwing runners out and has proven himself capable of calling a good game throughout his career. The Mariners rely on the “Big Dumper” in so many aspects, and he is coming through in 2025.

Cal Raleigh has to maintain MVP-caliber form in the final 52 games of the season, though. Despite blasting eight home runs in July, he batted below .200 in the month. A more balanced version of the 28-year-old, like the one fans have seen for most of the campaign, must re-emerge if Seattle is going to contend for an AL pennant.

Raleigh and the M's look to land another blow on the Rangers Friday night in T-Mobile Park.

