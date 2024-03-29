The Seattle Mariners kicked off their 2024 season with a nod to their recent past.

The Mariners announced on Thursday that they have signed slugger Nelson Cruz to a one-day contract to retire with Seattle.

Said Cruz, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, “I have always identified myself with the Seattle Mariners. When I was playing here, I felt comfortable playing the game.”

The 43-year-old Cruz played for the Mariners from 2015-18, averaging 41 home runs and 104 RBIs per season. Cruz made three American League All-Star teams in his four years, winning two Silver Slugger Awards and receiving MVP votes in three of his four seasons.

In four seasons with the Mariners, Cruz hit .284 with 347 runs, 95 doubles, 163 home runs, 414 RBIs, and 245 walks with a .908 OPS. His 163 home runs in that span were the most in Major League Baseball.

Nelson Cruz wraps up a great career with Mariners, others

After 19 years in MLB, Nelson Cruz decided to hang up his cleats after the 2023 season. But it didn't take long for Cruz to find his way back into MLB.

The Dodgers have hired Nelson Cruz as an advisor. Both sides had reportedly been in talks about a potential role for an extended period of time. Cruz will work for the Dodgers predominantly in Latina America.

With Cruz being from the Dominican Republic, he should know the area well. Foreign scouting has become a huge part of building minor league systems, with international bonus pool money oftentimes being incorporated from trades. From Latin America to even places like Japan, MLB is flush with international talent.

If the Dodgers can look outside the United States to build their roster, they might find some gems. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., for example, was signed as an international free agent in 2015. Fans and pundits will be clamoring for the big-name MLB free agents. But sometimes finding the right international prospect could be the key to success. The Dodgers of course already have a pair of international superstars in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Cruz experienced plenty of success over the course of his major league career. Over 2,055 games he hit .274 with 464 home runs and 1,325 RBI. He was a seven-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and a former ALCS MVP. In addition to the Mariners, Cruz played with the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals, and San Diego Padres.

Playing in the league as long as he did, Cruz understands what it takes to succeed in MLB. He also understands the life of baseball players in Latin America trying to make the big leagues. While retired from playing, the Dodgers are hopeful both skills from Cruz can help the team win now and in the future.