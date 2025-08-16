Cal Raleigh is in the middle of a monster year as he's been a home run machine for the Seattle Mariners. On Friday, in the team's first contest in a three-game series against the New York Mets, Raleigh inched closer to making MLB history after going yard once again.

The 28-year-old catcher recorded his 46th home run of the season after sending one to the second deck in left field. That's the second most in a single season by a catcher in league history. Raleigh's hit gave the Mariners a 4-3 lead in the top of the third.

Cal Raleigh BLASTS his 46th HR of the season 😤pic.twitter.com/0H89Dae9j6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025

Only Salvador Perez, who currently plays for the Kansas City Royals, has hit more home runs in a single season, when he hit 48 in 2021. Cal Raleigh is just two home runs from tying the record, and he has 39 games to accomplish the feat, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“That's 46 homers for Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh, just two shy of the all-time record for HRs by a catcher, and 39 games left to play.”

The Mariners have largely benefited from Raleigh's play this year, as Seattle is one of the top teams in the league. They are currently in second place in the AL West and are just 1.5 games behind the first-placed Houston Astros. If Cal Raleigh continues performing like this, not only will he record the most home runs by a catcher in a single season, but he could lead the franchise into the postseason as well.

Entering Friday's contest, it was clear that Raleigh is one of, if not the best, hitting catchers in the league right now. Before the start of the game against the Mets, Cal Raleigh owns a .243 batting average and .350 OBP while recording 108 hits, 45 home runs, and 98 RBIs. Some of his numbers will certainly go up after going yard once again.