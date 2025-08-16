Cal Raleigh is in the middle of a monster year as he's been a home run machine for the Seattle Mariners. On Friday, in the team's first contest in a three-game series against the New York Mets, Raleigh inched closer to making MLB history after going yard once again.

The 28-year-old catcher recorded his 46th home run of the season after sending one to the second deck in left field. That's the second most in a single season by a catcher in league history. Raleigh's hit gave the Mariners a 4-3 lead in the top of the third.

Only Salvador Perez, who currently plays for the Kansas City Royals, has hit more home runs in a single season, when he hit 48 in 2021. Cal Raleigh is just two home runs from tying the record, and he has 39 games to accomplish the feat, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“That's 46 homers for Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh, just two shy of the all-time record for HRs by a catcher, and 39 games left to play.”

The Mariners have largely benefited from Raleigh's play this year, as Seattle is one of the top teams in the league. They are currently in second place in the AL West and are just 1.5 games behind the first-placed Houston Astros. If Cal Raleigh continues performing like this, not only will he record the most home runs by a catcher in a single season, but he could lead the franchise into the postseason as well.

Entering Friday's contest, it was clear that Raleigh is one of, if not the best, hitting catchers in the league right now. Before the start of the game against the Mets, Cal Raleigh owns a .243 batting average and .350 OBP while recording 108 hits, 45 home runs, and 98 RBIs. Some of his numbers will certainly go up after going yard once again.

More Seattle Mariners News
Mariners division title hopes in AL West
How Mariners will win AL West over AstrosRB Hayek ·
Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez, and Luis Castillo
1 Mariners’ player who will make or break 2025 playoff chancesChristopher Hennessy ·
Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) plays his position during the sixth inning against the USA at LoanDepot Park.
MLB Rumors: Mariners, Dodgers named suitors for Munetaka MurakamiJordan Llanes ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) is congratulated by Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez (44) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Daikin Park.
Mariners earn ‘scary October team’ endorsement from MLB InsiderJosh Davis ·
Jul 31, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) acknowledges the crowd during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park.
2 moves Seattle Mariners must make after 2025 MLB trade deadlineBrayden Haena ·
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) hits a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Cal Raleigh enters Ken Griffey Jr. territory amid 2025 home run outburstRussell Steinberg ·