The Seattle Mariners have a very realistic chance at winning the American League West this season. The division is completely wide open, with the M's sitting just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros heading into Friday evening.

On both sides of the ball, Dan Wilson's ball club is having a respectable campaign. They're just three games above .500 however, at 32-29, and if it wasn't for Cal Raleigh's 24 home runs, they could have a worse record. But with them still in contention heading into the middle of June, the Mariners may decide to be buyers at the trade deadline.

In fact, insider Jon Morosi suggests that Seattle should be targeting a rental starting pitcher to bolster their rotation, which hasn't lived up to expectations.

“The AL West is very winnable, and you look at the rotation, it is not as healthy or dominant as it has been in recent years,” Morosi said. “George Kirby has come back, he hasn't been himself, Logan Gilbert, the velocity is a little bit down as he's coming back, I would say as much as you want to get a Ryan O'Hearn or Taylor Ward to help the lineup, I think you look to get a rental starting pitcher as that market becomes a little bit clearer because I just think you can't count on the same group of pitchers to be great year after year.”

It's an interesting point from Morosi, but he's not wrong. Kirby has struggled since returning from the IL, and Gilbert hasn't pitched since late April due to an elbow injury. He's currently doing a rehab stint in the Minors.

The Mariners' rotation has a 3.92 ERA so far, with Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo leading the way. Gilbert had a 2.37 ERA in six starts before going on the shelf as well. Perhaps they can pursue a lefty to add to the rotation like Los Angeles Angels veteran Tyler Anderson, or add another right-hander like Zac Gallen, who is struggling immensely for the Arizona Diamondbacks and could benefit from a fresh start.

Whether it's trading for a pitcher or a position player, Seattle will surely be busy at the deadline after a very quiet free agency period that drew criticism.