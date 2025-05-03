The St. Louis Cardinals just wrapped up a roller coaster of a first month of the 2025 regular season. Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado are leading the team's offense, which is finally back on track after a bumpy start. However, their inconsistency has them near the bottom of the National League Central division. Luckily for them, they are within striking distance of the leader in one of the more balanced divisions in Major League Baseball. A change in mindset for St. Louis could change the course of their season.

When looking at the Cardinals' lineup, there aren't any major problems on the team. The biggest thing holding them back is their age. Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Victor Scott II are all young and still trying to find their way through the beginning of their careers, according to ESPN. However, all of the Cardinals' young talent have shown flashes of excellence. The next step for them is simply finding consistency on the plate and in the field.

St. Louis is one of the teams that could decide just how active the MLB trade market is. Depending on where they are in the standings when the time comes, they could easily be a buyer or seller. For a team teetering on the edge, evaluating the best strategy is tough. Getting their young players playoff experience is important, but stacking up assets for the future could help the team more in the long run.

Based on what the team needs, here are three players that the Cardinals could target if they decide that they want to try and contend.

Miami Marlins Pitcher Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara is a former All-Star pitcher and is one of the league's leaders in innings pitched. His play for the Marlins has steadily decreased since he won the Cy Young award in 2022. However, some of his struggles are because the Miami offense is one of the worst in the league throughout his career. The Marlins star is arguably the biggest name available on the trade market and could make a big impact if he ends up in the right spot.

The Cardinals' starting rotation is necessarily bad, but they lack an ace on the mound. Sonny Gray is in that role right now, but the 35-year-old might be in over his head. Once a 29-year-old Alcantara walks through the door, he will lead the starting rotation. The St. Louis offense isn't as explosive as the best in the league, but Nolan Arenado is a proven clutch performer for the Cardinals.

Alcantara will have many suitors lining up for his services this summer. The Marlins will have their choice of packages to chose from when it comes to parting with their former All-Star. However, the Cardinals have the ability to build the best combination of players and assets to offer Miami when the time comes.

Chicago White Sox Outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Another former All-Star on an underwhelming team, Luis Robert Jr. is another prime trade candidate. However, the White Sox have seen his name thrown around in trade rumors for the last few years and still have him on their roster. Whether its because the team wants him around as their rebuild continues or not, they haven't received a good enough deal for him. As mentioned before, the Cardinals are one of the teams with the most to move if they want to.

Luis Robert Jr. would slide right into the St. Louis lineup, either moving Lars Nootbaar over into center field or taking Gorman's spot as the designated hitter. Robert Jr.'s value comes in the field and in the batter's box; he won both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award in his six-year career.

The Cardinals have a few veterans on their roster, but Oliver Marmol could always use another in his clubhouse. Robert Jr. offers a unique opportunity to give Walker a mentor he can learn from and play alongside. Both players are large, athletic fielders who swing a big bat, but Walker needs to learn how to balance both sides of his game. Robert Jr.'s experience gives him a lot to teach the future star as he contributes both now and in the future.

Washington Nationals First Baseman Josh Bell

Another name that has lived in trade rumors over the last few seasons, experts expect Bell to play for a new team before the season is over. To his credit, however, Bell is not being moved around because of his poor play. Teams looking to contend love his consistent power and view him as the missing piece to their team. Bell is struggling in his tenth professional season, but his career suggests that he will eventually break out of his slump.

Bell is a player that teams around the league will be looking to buy low on his talents at the trade deadline. The Cardinals are a perfect landing spot, especially considering the moves they've needed to make this season. Because of the emergence of Ivan Herrera, Contreras is St. Louis' first basemen. Contreras is doing fine in the field, but it is clear that he is more comfortable behind the plate. Bringing Bell in allows Marmol to shift Contreras back to catcher, perhaps splitting time with Herrara moving forward while Bell assumes his usual spot at first base.

St. Louis' season could go either way when looking at possible outcomes. The Cardinals could decide to sell high on Ryan Helsley, Arenado, and their other veterans. Conversely, they could commit to their short-term window and push for a playoff appearance in the National League. Regardless of which way they end up going, the 2025 MLB trade deadline will be heavily impacted by the moves the Cardinals end up making.