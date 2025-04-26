St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado gave his ball club the swing of the year on Saturday afternoon. With the Cardinals' game against the Milwaukee Brewers tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the 9th, Arenado crushed a delivery from Brewers reliever Trevor Megill over the left field fence, sending the Busch Stadium fans home happy, video via MLB.

Arenado's walk-off home run provided a struggling Cardinals team with a much-needed victory. After the game, the third baseman shared his immediate thoughts during an interview, via FanDuel Sports Network Midwest.

“He's got a good heater, luckily I was able to beat him to the spot,” Arenado said of smashing the 0-1 pitch from Megill over the fence. “He's not a very comfortable at-bat. You gotta be ready for the heater and I was able to work above it. It was a tight pitch… Thank God it went out.”

After getting some ice dumped on him in celebration, Arenado composed himself and revealed what the walk-off homer meant to him.

“It felt good,” he said. “I just want to help the team win. My bats today weren't great, but like I said he's a tough pitcher and I just try to be ready to hit. Thank God it worked out, man. I was praying before that at-bat, I ain't gonna lie.”

There were no guarantees that Arenado would even be in St. Louis in 2025. Trade rumors swirled throughout the offseason, linking the Cardinals star to multiple potential suitors. In the end, Arenado ended up remaining with the Cardinals, and St. Louis is certainly content with that at the moment.

The team is still under .500 overall. If they continue to struggle, Arenado could re-emerge as a trade candidate before the MLB trade deadline. Perhaps St. Louis will use Saturday's win as a momentum boost, though. The Cardinals may be able to turn things around and make things interesting in the National League Central division.