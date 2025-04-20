At this point, it seems to be a question of when Sandy Alcantara will be traded as opposed to if the Miami Marlins star will be moved. Could the Marlins shock the MLB world and trade him within the next month or two? Or will Miami follow the traditional route and wait until July to trade the star pitcher?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Marlins will wait as long as possible before making a deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

“The Miami Marlins know they have the game’s biggest trade commodity in ace Sandy Alcantara, but are planning to hang onto him until the final days before the July 31 trade deadline,” Nightengale wrote.

Marlins could trade Sandy Alcantara this season

At that point, teams will have less options to choose from around the league. However, that doesn't matter too much since Alcantara may end up being the best pitcher available before the deadline. Waiting should give the Marlins an opportunity to receive a tremendous trade package in the deal, however.

Teams such as the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays have been mentioned as potential suitors for the former Cy Young winner. Any team that trades for Alcantara will have to surrender an attention-catching amount of prospect capital, though. At 29 years old, Alcantara still has a year of team control remaining in 2026 and a club option in 2027 on his contract.

In other words, teams aren't trading for a half-year rental. Alcantara could end up pitching for his next team for two and a half years even if a contract extension fails to come to fruition. The Marlins understand this, which is likely why they are considering trading him this offseason. Miami is rebuilding and trading Alcantara away would help their rebuilding efforts in dramatic fashion.