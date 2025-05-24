The St. Louis Cardinals fell to 27-23 after a 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday. However, Oliver Marmol's team is still in second place in the National League Central division, only a few games behind the Chicago Cubs. In what was expected to be a competitive division, the Cardinals' success comes as a pleasant surprise.

However, the expectations for St. Louis' players remain high, even as the team shifts into a new era. Without Paul Goldschmidt, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina on the team, Marmol finds himself integrating new pieces. The team's roster has been a mixed bag of success and failures so far, but some players stand out more than others.

Offensively, the Cardinals are who they always have been. The team is near the top of Major League Baseball in batting average and total hits, with their pitching sitting a little closer to the middle of the pack. However, this year's stars aren't doing a great job of leading the way, leaving role players having to step up to fill the gap. Fans worry that some of the team's players won't be able to find their way back to their top forms, and could be ready to replace them with another option.

Here are three players that could be on the fans' chopping block thanks to their lackluster play.

Third Baseman Nolan Arenado

To state the obvious, both the Cardinals and their fan base are fed up with Nolan Arenado. The former All-Star is being shopped by St. Louis on the trade market. Unfortunately for them, nobody has entertained the conversation just yet. As the trade deadline inches closer, though, that could change as teams search for a veteran to put their squad over the top.

To his credit, Arenado is one of the Cardinals' most well-rounded hitters. However, his .242 average is a bit low and he has only hit five home runs on the season. One of those sealed a win for St. Louis, but fans have come to realize that he isn't producing as much as he has in the past. The 34-year-old is on an expensive deal for his age and is quickly becoming far more overpaid than fans are willing to accept.

While he isn't the player he used to be when he joined Marmol's team in 2021, Arenado's name still carries weight around the league. He is one of the biggest names available in this year's trade market, especially at third base. His defense and clutch hitting could serve a contender well, as long as he is willing to accept playing in a smaller role.

Catcher Pedro Pages

The Cardinals have two different young options at catcher. Both Pedro Pages and Ivan Herrera have had cracks at playing behind the plate. However, Herrera has enjoyed far more success for the Cardinals. Herrera's batting average and power are better than Pages. That, combined with the fact that he is two years younger, has fans asking for more playing time for him.

St. Louis signed Willson Contreras back in 2023, they sold their fanbase on the idea that he would replace Molina. However, injuries and Paul Goldschmidt's exit shifted him over to first base. He has been there for the majority of the season and could remain their moving forward.

Pages is a homegrown player who developed in the Cardinals' system. However, there isn't enough playing time for him and Herrera, especially if he isn't producing. St. Louis could move Pages to bring in a veteran that can help elsewhere or sweeten the pot in an Arenado deal. If St. Louis ends up going that route, Herrera will receive more consistent playing time, pleasing fans.

Starting Pitcher Andre Pallante

Andre Pallante is another younger player who has spent his entire career with St. Louis. The 26-year-old has shown flashes, but has the highest ERA of any of Marmol's starters. Despite that, he is 4-3 on the season, even after a rough outing against the Tigers on Friday. He is a candidate to be moved solely because he isn't giving the Cardinals enough on the mound.

At 26, Pallante represents the future for the Cardinals' pitching staff under Marmol alongside Matthew Liberatore. St. Louis is unlikely to move him this summer. However, he will be the first pitcher who will be replaced if Marmol receives another starter in a trade. Pallante's inconsistencies spell trouble for a team that doesn't score runs at an elite rate.

When it comes to starting pitching in MLB, younger arm are expected to struggle. However, fans' patience with Pallante is running out. He is halfway through his fourth season with the Cardinals and hasn't solved his biggest problem. Marmol has defended all of his starters throughout the season, but he can only protect Pallante for so long. At some point, the 26-year-old needs to show that he can overcome his problems and put up consistently good numbers in his starts.