The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Tuesday. During the game, breakout second baseman Brendan Donovan suffered an injury to his left foot. The 28-year-old played until the eighth inning of the loss, but Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol scratched him from the lineup on Wednesday. After the game, Donovan spoke to reporters, assuring fans that he would not join Jordan Walker on St. Louis' injured list.

The second baseman has had a good season so far in his fourth year with St. Louis. Marmol has played him across the diamond at second base, shortstop, and left field. Not having him available would be a tough blow to an infield that needs all the help it can get.

According to Belleville News' Jeff Jones, Donovan was confident that an IL stint would be unnecessary. He said that the team's trainers “threw the book at it” and determined the injury was not major. Donovan called the IL a “worst case” scenario.

Despite their loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Marmol and the Cardinals are still above .500. Donovan's efforts have helped the team stay in second place in the National League Central, five games behind the Chicago Cubs.

Much of St. Louis' success in 2025 is thanks to their overall health. Walker is the only starter on the IL, giving Marmol full access to the team's roster. Despite being the youngest manager in Major League Baseball, Marmol has his team in contention for a playoff spot in an NL full of good teams.

Unfortunately for him, Donovan's foot injury could keep him out for a few games. The Cardinals will sorely miss him as they kick off a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

The second baseman is not the biggest name on St. Louis' roster. However, his contributions have helped the team stay near the top of the standings. Opposing general managers are unhappy at the Cardinals' success, but the team is committed to winning in 2025. Even without Donovan in the lineup for the next few days, St. Louis is one winning streak away from leading their division.