When the 2025 season began, the St. Louis Cardinals were little more than an afterthought in the National League Central division. With teams like the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds, experts expected Oliver Marmol and his team to take a step back. Instead, St. Louis' success has some general managers around the league frustrated that the team will not commit to losing. The Cardinals' president wants their season to remain interesting, refusing to bottom out.

Amid their success, the Cardinals have been active on the trade market already. St. Louis has thrown out Nolan Arenado's name in trade talks, but no team is interested. Other than their underwhelming third baseman, the Cardinals have other veterans that contenders could reach out about, including closer Ryan Helsley. However, the price for them will be higher because of the team's success.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, St. Louis has leaned on their defense. Theirs is one of the best groups in Major League Baseball. One general manager spoke to Passan about how the Cardinals' success throws a wrench in their plans at the trade deadline.

“It sucks,” said one general manager about St. Louis.

The expectation around the league was that the Cardinals would be worse this season. After Marmol's team went from first to worst in the NL Central in the span of just one year, a rebuild seemed in order. However, a second place finish last year revitalized the team. Led by Arenado and Helsley, the balanced roster has found their groove.

Holding on to their wild card will take a lot for the Cardinals. Milwaukee is right behind them in the standings, joined by the San Francisco Giants and Reds.

Arenado and Helsley could still be moved at the trade deadline. However, opposing general managers will have a hard time poaching their veterans. Marmol's team believes they have a chance at contention this year, and they might be right.

Their season is dependent on young players finding their way quickly and veterans providing consistency. If Marmol can help them strike that balance, the Cardinals are as dangerous as any wild card team.