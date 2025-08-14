Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. admitted he was not caught off guard by the team’s decision to trade longtime teammate Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic earlier this offseason.

“I wasn't too much surprised,” Jackson said in an interview with NBC’s Rohan Nadkarni. “I mean, when your brothers leave, you are still going to hurt, just because you’re a human being. But at the end of the day, it's a business. And we're grown.”

Bane, 27, was dealt to Orlando on Father’s Day in a blockbuster trade that sent Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four future first-round picks and a 2029 first-round pick swap to Memphis. Following the trade, the Grizzlies bought out Anthony, who later signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The move marked the end of an era in Memphis, as Bane, Jackson, and point guard Ja Morant had formed the core of a young roster once seen as a rising contender in the Western Conference. Bane was one season into a five-year contract when the trade occurred.

Last season, Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc in 69 appearances. His departure created both a scoring gap and a leadership void for a team looking to retool around Jackson and Morant.

Jaren Jackson Jr. embraces leadership role as Grizzlies retool after Desmond Bane Magic trade

Article Continues Below

Jackson, 25, is entering his eighth NBA season after turning in one of the best campaigns of his career in 2024-25. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.5% from three across 74 games.

In the wake of Bane’s exit, Jackson said he is preparing to take on a greater leadership role for the Grizzlies as they navigate the changes brought by the offseason.

“You’re going to get closer to your prime, and things are going to change for you,” he said. “I feel like this is a good starting point for a whole new journey of stuff. I'm approaching this year with that spearheaded, disciplined mindset of trying to get us to the promised land.”

Jackson emphasized the importance of building strong habits and relationships within the locker room, especially as the team integrates new pieces into its rotation.

“Whoever's in the locker room is in your foxhole, and that's where you're going to war with,” he said. “What are your habits? What are your techniques? Are you willing to share? Are you willing to talk? Who are the leaders? It's simple, but it's not easy.”

The Grizzlies, who have dealt with injuries and roster turnover over the past two seasons, enter the 2025-26 campaign with a renewed focus on development and stability. Jackson’s expanded role will be central to those efforts, as the franchise looks to re-establish itself among the Western Conference’s top contenders.