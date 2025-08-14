Is a change going to come? It may be for the Phoenix Mercury, who sit at 19-12 and fourth in the WNBA standings. However, players like Kalani Brown and Natasha Mack could make a monster difference.

The two centers play different, but effective, brands of basketball. Both have put their respective stamps on specific games and have helped Phoenix come away with wins.

Even though the Mercury's 2025 trade deadline has passed, there might be some key moves inside the roster that can elevate the lineup.

Start Natasha Mack

The team has been going back and forth between Mack and rookie Kathryn Westbeld. The latter is more of a stretch-five, but can still be a solid defender.

Going back to Mack, though, her defense has been otherworldly. For instance, she leads the team with a 92.6 defensive rating. The second-closest isn't even that close, with Alyssa Thomas being at 98.9.

Speaking of Thomas, the chemistry that the All-Star and the rim-running center have is off the charts. On July 31, the two posted a 110.8 offensive rating, 99.7 defensive rating, and a +11.08 net rating.

Numbers are numbers, but these numbers don't lie. Not to mention, Mack has said repeatedly during the team's practices that Thomas has been challenging her.

It's been an adjustment, but one that she has stepped up to. More importantly, the defensive-minded center has had her most productive season to date.

Being the enforcer in the paint is something Mack learned from Brittney Griner and Thomas herself. Either way, she's been the top paint presence.

The agility, ability to run the floor, and make dynamic defensive plays intertwines nicely with the rest of the starting lineup.

Give Kalani Brown consistent minutes

I've said it over and over again this season: You can't teach height, and that sentiment applies to Brown. The 6-foot-7 center is one of the bigger players at her position.

Still, her footwork, rebounding, and sheer inside presence are promising when facing bigger teams like the New York Liberty. Teams like them and the Atlanta Dream have posed a major threat inside the paint.

While Mack has held her own, having someone who can attract attention from the defense is beyond important. Even if Brown doesn't score, she'll require a double-team.

With the array of shooters that the Mercury have, it's a nearly guaranteed bucket.

On the other hand, head coach Nate Tibbetts seems less than adamant on using his full rotation. Brown did not play (coach's decision), which left many puzzled.

Facing one of the league's biggest frontcourts in the Dream should raise questions about adding Brown to the mix — the 6-foot-7 center could've presented some problems for Griner and Bri Jones.

Tibbetts has mentioned using the Mercury's eight-player rotation moving forward. For this team to maximize its potential, it should play its impactful players, and Brown is on that list.

Will Phoenix incorporate these elements?

One of the toughest questions to answer has been whether Phoenix will make the necessary adjustments. There have been times that Brown has had significant playing time. As an example, she played hefty minutes against the Chicago Sky in late July.

Going back to Mack, she's been consistently the starter for the last week. However, times have happened where Westbeld has been the starter.

Making the starting lineup fit who the Mercury are playing against is necessary, but keeping a consistent rotation is key.

No matter what, Mack staying with the other four starters and Brown having an increased workload is a must if Phoenix wants to make some noise in the playoffs.