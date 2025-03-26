The St. Louis Cardinals have missed the playoffs the last two years and the team has won one postseason series in the last decade. Facing a rebuild, St. Louis looked to cut payroll and began shopping Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals thought they had a partner in the Houston Astros but Arenado blocked the trade. Now, after a tumultuous offseason, the veteran third baseman is focused on putting together a strong season for St. Louis.

When Arenado used the no-trade clause in his contract to block a move to the Astros he realized he was interfering with the Cardinals' offseason plans. “It was awkward at first,” Arenado admitted, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Then, when another trade failed to materialize, the eight-time All-Star resigned himself to playing for the Cardinals. “I was also at peace that I can’t control any of these things besides getting myself ready for the season. That’s what I really wrapped my head around. I’m going to be here. I am happy that I’m here. And I’m going to give it everything,” Arenado explained, via Goold.

Nolan Arenado is grateful for another season with the Cardinals

Last season was a disappointment by Arenado’s standards. He slashed .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBI and 70 runs scored, putting up 2.5 bWAR in 152 games for the Cardinals.

In hindsight, Arenado is glad to get another season in St. Louis. “I don’t think it would have been a good finish. I would always feel bad that my last year was that year. That’s what I’m focused on. I’m excited that I have another opportunity to change that,” he said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“I would like to, God willing, stay healthy and give the Cardinals fans something better to remember than last year,” Arenado added.

Although he’s entering his age-34 season, Arenado is still considered a superb defensive player. He’s won 10 Gold Gloves and six Platinum Gloves over his career. He last won both awards in 2022 when he finished third in MVP voting.

While a number of teams showed interest in trading for Arenado, the Cardinals were unable to get a deal done. The Red Sox were the frontrunners to land his services at one point but Boston signed Alex Bregman instead.

Many observers believed Arenado would end up joining former teammate Paul Goldschmidt on the New York Yankees. The team needs a third baseman, particularly after DJ LeMahieu’s injury. But the Yankees refused to pull the trigger on a trade and Arenado will start the season with the Cardinals.

It’s possible St. Louis moves the veteran by the trade deadline. But for now, Arenado will get another shot to leave Cardinals fans with a good impression.