Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed that rookie pass rusher Nic Scourton suffered a collapsed lung during practice Thursday, an injury that will sideline the 20-year-old for an extended period.

Canales revealed the news to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who reported Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the setback is “more serious than the team initially thought” and that Scourton is “expected to miss some time.”

Scourton, selected with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, joined the Panthers after a standout career at Texas A&M and Purdue. His absence creates an immediate challenge for a defensive unit that invested heavily in young talent this offseason. The timeline for his recovery has not been disclosed.

Before arriving in Carolina, Scourton built a reputation as one of the most disruptive defenders in college football. Over three seasons with the Boilermakers and Aggies, he recorded 109 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, five pass deflections and three forced fumbles across 37 games.

In 2024, his lone season at Texas A&M, Scourton started all 12 games and delivered 37 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble. His performance earned him All-SEC First Team honors, following an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2023 while at Purdue.

The Panthers had looked to Scourton as part of a long-term answer to strengthen their defensive front. His injury now forces the team to reconsider its depth chart as it navigates the final week of preseason.

Nic Scourton setback and Andy Dalton injury raise depth concerns for Panthers

Carolina’s injury concerns did not end with Scourton. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton exited Friday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans with an elbow injury after just one series. The 37-year-old, entering his 15th NFL season, was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Dalton’s departure opened the door for third-string quarterback Jack Plummer, who capitalized on the opportunity. The 25-year-old completed 10 of 14 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns in relief. His performance gave the Panthers their only scoring plays in a 20-3 defeat.

The Panthers now face the challenge of managing both defensive and offensive depth as they prepare for their final preseason game. Carolina will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium. The matchup, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network, will serve as the team’s last tune-up before the regular season opener.

The Panthers begin the 2025 campaign on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 7. By then, the coaching staff will need to evaluate contingency plans at multiple positions, with Scourton’s absence looming over the defense and Dalton’s availability in question.

Scourton’s setback marks a difficult start to his NFL career and comes at a critical juncture for the Panthers as they attempt to rebound from back-to-back losing seasons. His potential impact had been a key storyline entering training camp, and his recovery will now be closely monitored in the weeks ahead.