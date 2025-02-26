Former St. Louis Cardinal Paul Goldschmidt has broken his silence regarding the ongoing trade rumors surrounding his good friend, Nolan Arenado. In recent comments, Goldschmidt revealed he's tried to give Arenado space amid the trade speculation.

“I've obviously tried to give Nolan his space with whatever is going on there, but him and I we're still very close friends, and we'll stay in touch a long time,” Goldschmidt said via MLB.com. “I've talked to a few of the guys over there [with the Cardinals], and I think they're going to have a great year.”

The Cardinals have accepted that a trade involving their superstar third baseman is unlikely before Opening Day. Despite months of exploring potential deals, the Cardinals failed to find a suitor for Arenado. His full no-trade clause was a significant factor, limiting the list of teams that could potentially trade for him. The Boston Red Sox appeared to be a possible landing spot but ultimately pivoted after signing former Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman.

Now with the New York Yankees, Goldschmidt used to be Arenado's teammate in St. Louis. The two developed a strong friendship during their time together. Goldschmidt's respect for the Cardinals remains intact despite the trade uncertainty. He expressed optimism for the team's future, highlighting the talent still on their roster. The offseason has been full of twists and turns for the Cardinals, but Goldschmidt believes the team will bounce back. As for Arenado, the trade chatter may have cooled, but his future with the Cardinals seems secure, for now.

For both Goldschmidt and Arenado, the focus shifts to their respective teams and the upcoming season. Goldschmidt's move to the Yankees was a significant one, but his friendship with Arenado will continue.

Although it doesn't seem likely the Yankees will pick up Arenado anytime soon, it would certainly be fun to see the former teammates and friends reunite on the same team. Their chemistry on and off the field would undoubtedly make for some unforgettable moments.