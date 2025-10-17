Despite missing the playoffs for the third-straight season, the St. Louis Cardinals decided to retain manager Oli Marmol for the 2026 season. However, his the organization is still set to undergo plenty of changes entering their next campaign.

Joe McEwing, who was serving as a special assistant to president John Mozeliak, has parted ways with the team, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. He previously served as St. Louis' bench coach in 2023.

McEwing has been a coach since the 2008 season, beginning with the Chicago White Sox. He had an illustrious MLB career of his own, spanning nine years. If he wants to continue coaching or working in a major league front office, it seems likely that an opening will be available to McEwing.

Article Continues Below

But as for the Cardinals, they are preparing for life without Mozeliak. After 18 seasons of president of baseball operations, he has decided to step now. Now, former Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom will be taking over.

What that means for the roster is yet to be seen. However, plenty of the team's top veterans such as Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado have seen their name in trade rumors. St. Louis knew there needed to be some changes amidst their playoff drought.

The Cardinals watched the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers advance to the postseason. It's going to take quite the turnaround to compete. Whether St. Louis enters a full-on rebuilding phase is still up for debate. But wherever the Cardinals head, McEwing will be watching from afar.