Discussions around the Houston Astros resurfaced Thursday when former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick reignited the long-running debate surrounding the Jose Altuve buzzer theory. The conversation arrived as the Astros continued to navigate lingering narratives tied to the 2019 MLB postseason, and it quickly sparked new reactions from Yankees fans who still revisit the moment. Reddick’s comments also added fresh context to the Altuve buzzer theory itself, shifting attention back to the interview that brought the Astros scandal debate into view again.

During an appearance on the Foul Territory show, Reddick addressed the years of speculation surrounding Altuve’s refusal to have his jersey ripped after his walk-off in the 2019 ALCS. He said the moment had nothing to do with hidden technology and stemmed only from embarrassment over a tattoo Altuve had just gotten. Reddick, who played alongside Altuve for four seasons, laid out his reasoning before offering his most direct description yet. The popular baseball show later took to its X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the following video from the Astros outfielder.

“If you've ever seen this tattoo that he had on his chest, it's the worst I've ever seen done.”

Reddick’s comments add another layer to the ongoing Altuve narrative that Yankees supporters have kept alive for years. He insisted the explanation has always been simple and noted that the unfinished tattoo made the two-time world champion self-conscious in the moment. By pointing out the actual condition of the ink, the outfielder tried to settle the argument and urged the baseball world to drop the accusation.

With Yankees fans continuing to revisit the saga, the 13-year veteran pushed for closure, emphasizing that the story should be seen for what it was rather than what many imagined. His comments leave little doubt about his stance as the Astros attempt to move past an era often defined by suspicion and ongoing public debate.